FC Barcelona's players celebrate a goal against UD Levante during a Spanish King's Cup round of 16 soccer match at the Camp Nou stadium Barcelona, north eastern Spain, Jan. 17, 2019. EPA-EFE FILe/JOAN MONFORT

Spanish soccer federation (RFEF) authorities Friday dismissed an appeal filed by Levante UD claiming Barcelona ought to be disqualified from the Spanish Copa del Rey over allegations of playing an ineligible player in the first leg of the two teams' round of 16 tie.

The RFEF cleared Barcelona to take part in the quarterfinals, where the Catalan club is set to take on Sevilla, as per the quarterfinal draw conducted Friday.