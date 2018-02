Roger Federer of Switzerland in action against Philipp Kohlschreiber of Germany during their second-round match at the ABN AMRO World Tennis Tournament in Rotterdam, Netherlands, on Feb. 15, 2018. EPA-EFE/KOEN SUYK

Roger Federer is now just a single victory away from reclaiming the No. 1 ranking thanks to a hard-fought 7-6 (8-6), 7-5 second-round victory here Thursday night over Germany's Philipp Kohlschreiber at the ABN AMRO World Tennis Tournament.

The 36-year-old Swiss great already has the record for most weeks as the ATP World Tour's No. 1 player (302) but he has not held the top spot since late 2012.