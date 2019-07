Roger Federer of Switzerland celebrates his win over Jay Clarke of Britain in their second round match during the Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis Club, in London, Britain, July 4, 2019. EPA-EFE/WILL OLIVER

Jay Clarke of Britain returns to Roger Federer of Switzerland in their second round match during the Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis Club, in London, Britain, July 4, 2019. EPA-EFE/WILL OLIVER

Kei Nishikori of Japan celebrates his win over Cameron Norrie of Britain in their second round match during the Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis Club, in London, Britain, July 4, 2019. EPA-EFE/FACUNDO ARRIZABALAGA

Cameron Norrie of Britain returns to Kei Nishikori of Japan in their second round match during the Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis Club, in London, Britain, July 4, 2019. EPA-EFE/FACUNDO ARRIZABALAGA

Joao Sousa of Portugal in action against Marin Cilic of Croatia during their second round match at the Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis Club, in London, Britain, July 4, 2019. EPA-EFE/ANDY RAIN