Hubert Hurkacz of Poland in action against Denis Shapovalov of Canada during the BNP Paribas Open tennis tournament at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden in Indian Wells, California, USA, 13 March 2019. The men's and women's final will be played, 17 March 2019. EPA-EFE/LARRY W. SMITH

Rafael Nadal of Spain in action against Filip Krajinovic of Serbia during the BNP Paribas Open tennis tournament at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden in Indian Wells, California, USA, 13 March 2019. The men's and women's final will be played, 17 March 2019. EPA-EFE/LARRY W. SMITH

Garbine Muguruza of Spain in action against Bianca Andreescu of Canada during the BNP Paribas Open tennis tournament at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden in Indian Wells, California, USA, 13 March 2019. The men's and women's final will be played, 17 March 2019. EPA-EFE/JOHN G. MABANGLO

Bianca Andreescu of Canada in action against Garbine Muguruza of Spain during the BNP Paribas Open tennis tournament at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden in Indian Wells, California, USA, 13 March 2019. The men's and women's final will be played, 17 March 2019. EPA-EFE/JOHN G. MABANGLO

Roger Federer of Switzerland acknowledges the crowd after defeating Kyle Edmund of Great Britain during the BNP Paribas Open tennis tournament at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden in Indian Wells, California, USA, 13 March 2019. The men's and women's final will be played, 17 March 2019. EPA-EFE/JOHN G. MABANGLO

Roger Federer of Switzerland in action against Kyle Edmund of Great Britain during the BNP Paribas Open tennis tournament at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden in Indian Wells, California, USA, 13 March 2019. The men's and women's final will be played, 17 March 2019. EPA-EFE/RAY ACEVEDO

Swiss Roger Federer, a five times Indian Wells champion, qualified Wednesday for the quarterfinals of the Indian Wells tournament, the first Masters 1000 of the season, by defeating British Kyle Edmund 6-1 and 6-4 in 64 minutes.

Federer, 37, will face the Polish Hubert Hurkacz on Friday, the first time that they will play each other. Hurkacz has just beaten Canadian Denis Shapovalov 7-6(3), 2-6 and 6-3.