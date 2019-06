Switzerland's Roger Federer celebrates after defeating countryman Stan Wawrinka in the French Open quarterfinals in Paris, France, on June 4, 2019. EPA-EFE/YOAN VALAT

Spain's Rafael Nadal reacts during his match against Japan's Kei Nishikori in the French Open quarterfinals in Paris, France, on June 4, 2019. EPA-EFE/CAROLINE BLUMBERG

Spain's Rafael Nadal and Switzerland's Roger Federer overcame the rain and their opponents on Tuesday, setting up what is expected to be another epic showdown between them in the French Open semifinals.

Nadal rolled to an easy 6-1, 6-1, 6-3 win over Japan's Kei Nishikori, while Federer knocked off countryman Stan Wawrinka 7-6 (7-4), 4-6, 7-6 (7-5), 6-4.