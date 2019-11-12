Matteo Berrettini of Italy returns to Roger Federer of Switzerland during their round robin match at the ATP World Tour Finals tennis tournament in London, Britain, 12 November 2019. EFE/EPA/WILL OLIVER

Roger Federer recovered on Tuesday from his disastrous debut in the ATP Finals and beat Matteo Berrettini.

The Swiss player triumphed over his Italian opponent 7-6 (2) and 6-3, and will now be competing for a place in the semifinals.