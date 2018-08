Peter Gojowczyk of Germany in action against Roger Federer of Switzerland during their match at the Western & Southern Open tennis tournament at the Lindner Family Tennis Center in Mason, Ohio, USA, Aug. 14, 2018. EPA-EFE/TANNEN MAURY

Roger Federer of Switzerland in action against Peter Gojowczyk of Germany during their match at the Western & Southern Open tennis tournament at the Lindner Family Tennis Center in Mason, Ohio, USA, Aug. 14, 2018. EPA-EFE/TANNEN MAURY

Second-seeded Roger Federer from Switzerland defeated Peter Gojowczyk from Germany on Tuesday and qualified for the round of 16 of the Cincinnati Masters where he will meet Argentine Leonardo Mayer.

The Swiss won against the German by 6-4 and 6-4 in 72 minutes. The two had never met in the circuit.