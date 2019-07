Rafael Nadal of Spain in action against Roger Federer of Switzerland during their Wimbledon semifinal match at the All England Lawn Tennis Club in London, United Kingdom, on July 12, 2019. Federer won 7-6 (7-3), 1-6, 6-3, 6-4. EPA-EFE/ADRIAN DENNIS/POOL

Roger Federer of Switzerland in action against Rafael Nadal of Spain during their Wimbledon semifinal match at the All England Lawn Tennis Club in London, United Kingdom, on July 12, 2019. Federer won 7-6 (7-3), 1-6, 6-3, 6-4. EPA-EFE/ANDREW COULDRIDGE/POOL

Roger Federer of Switzerland in action against Rafael Nadal of Spain during their Wimbledon semifinal match at the All England Lawn Tennis Club in London, United Kingdom, on July 12, 2019. Federer won 7-6 (7-3), 1-6, 6-3, 6-4. EPA-EFE/WILL OLIVER

Rafael Nadal of Spain reacts after losing against Roger Federer of Switzerland in their Wimbledon semifinal match at the All England Lawn Tennis Club in London, United Kingdom, on July 12, 2019. Federer won 7-6 (7-3), 1-6, 6-3, 6-4. EPA-EFE/WILL OLIVER

Roger Federer of Switzerland celebrates his win over Rafael Nadal of Spain in their Wimbledon semifinal match at the All England Lawn Tennis Club in London, United Kingdom, on July 12, 2019. Federer won 7-6 (7-3), 1-6, 6-3, 6-4. EPA-EFE/NIC BOTHMA

Switzerland's Roger Federer topped arch-rival Rafael Nadal 7-6 (7-3), 1-6, 6-3, 6-4 here Friday to reach the Wimbledon final and set up a showdown against world No. 1 Novak Djokovic.

Just a few weeks after losing to the second-ranked Spaniard at the French Open, the world No. 3 got revenge in a semifinal match that was their first at tennis' grass-court Grand Slam since their epic 2008 final (narrowly won by Nadal).