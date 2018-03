Tennis legend Rod Laver of Australia (2-L) is acknowledged in the crowd after the Roger Federer of Switzerland versus Hyeon Chung of South Korea match at the BNP Paribas Open tennis tournament at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden in Indian Wells, California, USA, Mar. 15, 2018. EPA-EFE/JOHN G. MABANGLO

Hyeon Chung of South Korea in action against Roger Federer of Switzerland during the BNP Paribas Open tennis tournament at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden in Indian Wells, California, USA, Mar. 15, 2018. EPA-EFE/PAUL BUCK

Roger Federer of Switzerland in action against Hyeon Chung of South Korea during the BNP Paribas Open tennis tournament at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden in Indian Wells, California, USA, Mar. 15, 2018. EPA-EFE/PAUL BUCK

Swiss player Roger Federer beat South Korea's Hyeon Chung 7-5, 6-1 in one hour and 23 minutes on Thursday to reach the semifinals of the Indian Wells tennis tournament, the first Masters 1000 competition of the season.

He will meet Croatia's 21-year-old Borna Coric, the world no. 49, who upset South Africa's Kevin Anderson 2-6, 6-4, 7-6(3) earlier in the day in two hours and 23 minutes to make his first Masters 1000 semifinal.