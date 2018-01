Marton Fucsovics of Hungary in action during his fourth round match against Roger Federer of Switzerland at the Australian Open Grand Slam tennis tournament in Melbourne, Australia, Jan. 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/MAST IRHAM

Roger Federer of Switzerland in action against Marton Fucsovics of Hungary during their fourth round match on day eight of the Australian Open tennis tournament, in Melbourne, Victoria, Australia, Jan. 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/JOE CASTRO AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Roger Federer of Switzerland celebrates his win against Marton Fucsovics of Hungary during their fourth round match on day eight of the Australian Open tennis tournament, in Melbourne, Victoria, Australia, Jan. 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/JOE CASTRO AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Roger Federer of Switzerland celebrates his win against Marton Fucsovics of Hungary during their fourth round match on day eight of the Australian Open tennis tournament, in Melbourne, Victoria, Australia, Jan. 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/JOE CASTRO AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Switzerland's Roger Federer on Monday became the oldest player to reach men's singles quarterfinals at the Australian Open in over 40 years, defeating Marton Fucsovics of Hungary 6-4, 7-6 (7-3), 6-2.

The defending champion Federer needed little more than two hours to defeat Fucsovics, world No. 80 in straight sets in their first career match.