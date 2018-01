Roger Federer of Switzerland jokes with Jack Sock of the United States of America by climbing over the net to help him to his feet after winning a point during the men's singles match between Roger Federer of Switzerland and Jack Sock of the United States of America on day 6 of the Hopman Cup tennis tournament at Perth Arena in Perth, Australia, Jan. 4, 2018. EPA-EFE/RICHARD WAINWRIGHT

Jack Sock of the United States of America in action during the men's singles match between Roger Federer of Switzerland and Jack Sock of the United States of America on day 6 of the Hopman Cup tennis tournament at Perth Arena in Perth, Australia, Jan. 4, 2018. EPA-EFE/RICHARD WAINWRIGHT

Roger Federer of Switzerland celebrates winning the men's singles match between Roger Federer of Switzerland and Jack Sock of the United States of America on day 6 of the Hopman Cup tennis tournament at Perth Arena in Perth, Australia, Jan. 4, 2018. EPA-EFE/RICHARD WAINWRIGHT

With two singles wins, Roger Federer and Belinda Bencic on Thursday secured Switzerland a place at the Hopman Cup final as Group B winner.

The 19-time Grand Slam champion Federer, who has yet to lose a match in this edition of the exhibition tournament, defeated United States' Jack Sock 7-6 (7-5), 7-5.