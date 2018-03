Novak Djokovic of Serbia in action against Taro Daniel of Japan during the BNP Paribas Open at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden in Indian Wells, California, USA, Mar. 11, 2018. EPA-EFE/JOHN G. MABANGLO

Marin Cilic from Croatia in action against Marton Fucsovics from Hungary during the BNP Paribas Open at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden in Indian Wells, California, USA, Mar. 11, 2018. EPA-EFE/MIKE NELSON

Federico Delbonis of Argentina in action against Roger Federer of Switzerland during the BNP Paribas Open at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden in Indian Wells, California, USA, Mar. 11, 2018. EPA-EFE/JOHN G. MABANGLO

Roger Federer of Switzerland in action against Federico Delbonis of Argentina during the BNP Paribas Open at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden in Indian Wells, California, USA, Mar. 11, 2018. EPA-EFE/JOHN G. MABANGLO

Switzerland's Roger Federer, the reigning world number one, on Sunday completed his match against Argentina's Federico Delbonis, suspended a day earlier, and advanced to the third round of the Indian Wells tournament with a 6-3, 7-6 (6) win.

The Federer-Delbonis match had been suspended due to rain on Saturday night with the world number one ahead 6-3, 2-2.