Roger Federer of Switzerland in action against Daniil Medvedev of Russia during their men's singles match at the Miami Open tennis tournament in Miami, Florida, USA, on March 27, 2019. EPA-EFE/JASON SZENES

Roger Federer of Switzerland in action against Daniil Medvedev of Russia during their men's singles match at the Miami Open tennis tournament in Miami, Florida, USA, on March 27, 2019. EPA-EFE/JASON SZENES

Roger Federer of Switzerland in action against Daniil Medvedev of Russia during their men's singles match at the Miami Open tennis tournament in Miami, Florida, USA, on March 27, 2019. EPA-EFE/JASON SZENES

Daniil Medvedev of Russia in action against Roger Federer of Switzerland during their men's singles match at the Miami Open tennis tournament in Miami, Florida, USA, on March 27, 2019. EPA-EFE/JASON SZENES

Roger Federer of Switzerland reacts after defeating Daniil Medvedev of Russia during their men's singles match at the Miami Open tennis tournament in Miami, Florida, USA, on March 27, 2019. EPA-EFE/JASON SZENES

Roger Federer eased past Daniil Medvedev 6-4, 6-2 Wednesday afternoon to secure the last men's singles quarter-final berth at the Miami Open, one of the top hard-court events on the tennis calendar.

The 37-year-old Swiss great, who is seeking his fourth title at this ATP Tour Masters 1000 tournament, needed just over an hour to run his record over the 23-year-old Russian to 3-0.