Roger Federer breezed into the fourth round of Wimbledon with a 6-3, 7-5, 6-2 victory Friday over Jan-Lennard Struff, winning a record-setting 175th career match on grass in the process.

The 36-year-old Swiss defending champion, who eclipsed a mark long held by American great Jimmy Connors, has now won 29 consecutive sets at Wimbledon dating back to the start of last year's tournament.