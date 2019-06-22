Roger Federer needed just over an hour to brush aside Frenchman Pierre-Hugues Herbert 6-3, 6-3 here Saturday and reach the final of the Noventi Open, a Wimbledon tune-up event that the Swiss great will try to win for the 10th time.
The 37-year-old Federer, who set the record for most Halle titles more than a decade ago, won the match with his typical ruthless efficiency, not facing a single break point and winning 86 percent of his first-serve points and a whopping 92 percent of his second-serve points.