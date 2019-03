Roger Federer of Switzerland reacts after defeating Kevin Anderson of South Africa during their men's quarterfinals match at the Miami Open tennis tournament in Miami, Florida, USA, Mar 28, 2019. EPA-EFE/JASON SZENES

Roger Federer, the world number 5, moved into the Miami Open semi-finals after crushing his South African opponent Kevin Anderson 6-0, 6-4 on Thursday.

In the quarter-final match, 37-year-old Federer dominated all facets of the game and barely needed an hour and 25 minutes to be another step closer towards his potential fourth title in Miami.