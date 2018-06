Australia's Matthew Ebden in action during his quarter-final match against Swiss great Roger Federer at the Gerry Weber Open, a grass-court tournament in Halle, Germany, June 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/SASCHA STEINBACH

Roger Federer of Switzerland in action during his quarter-final match against Australia's Matthew Ebden at the Gerry Weber Open, a grass-court tournament in Halle, Germany, June 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/SASCHA STEINBACH

Swiss great Roger Federer scrapped his way to a 7-6 (7-2), 7-5 victory Friday over Australia's Matthew Ebden and a berth in the semi-finals of the Gerry Weber Open, a Wimbledon tune-up event held in Halle, Germany.

The world No. 1, who is now just two victories away from winning his 10th Halle title and holding on to the top spot in the rankings, had an easier match then he did on Thursday, when he staved off two match points in a narrow victory over France's Benoit Paire.