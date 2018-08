Switzerland's Roger Federer, of Team Europe, in action against American Sam Querrey, of Team World, during their Laver Cup match on Sept. 23, 2017, at O2 Arena in Prague, Czech Republic. EPA-EFE FILE/MARTIN DIVISEK

Swiss great Roger Federer and Serbian star Novak Djokovic will lead Team Europe against Team World in the 2nd Laver Cup, which will be without Spanish world No. 1 Rafael Nadal.

Nadal said some time ago that he preferred to compete for Spain in the Davis Cup semifinals against France Sept. 14-16 than to play in the Laver Cup, a three-day tournament named after Australian legend Rod Laver.