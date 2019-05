Roger Federer of Switzerland plays Casper Ruud of Norway during their men'Äôs third round match during the French Open tennis tournament at Roland Garros in Paris, France, 31 May 2019. EPA/JULIEN DE ROSA

Roger Federer celebrated his 400th Grand Slam match on Friday in auspicious fashion after an easy win over Casper Ruud to win a place in the French Open fourth round for a record 14th time.

The 20-time Grand Slam champion defeated Ruud 6-3, 6-1, 7-6 (10-8) after two hours and 11 minutes.