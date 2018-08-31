Swiss great Roger Federer squandered an early service break but recovered in time to win the first set and then cruise through the next two to defeat Frenchman Benoit Paire 7-5, 6-4, 6-4 Thursday and set up a third-round showdown at the US Open against mercurial Australian Nick Kyrgios.
The 37-year-old Federer, a five-time champion at this hard-court Grand Slam event, seemed to be off to the races when he broke Paire's serve in the fifth game to take a 3-2 lead, but Paire got the service break back and then proceeded to grab a 5-4 advantage.