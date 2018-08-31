Nick Kyrgios of Australia hits a backhand during his US Open second-round match against Pierre-Hugues Herbert of France in Flushing Meadows, New York, USA, 30 August 2018. EPA-EFE/RAY STUBBLEBINE

Roger Federer of Switzerland hits a backhand during his US Open second-round match against Benoit Paire of France in Flushing Meadows, New York, USA, 30 August 2018. EPA-EFE/JUSTIN LANE

Swiss great Roger Federer squandered an early service break but recovered in time to win the first set and then cruise through the next two to defeat Frenchman Benoit Paire 7-5, 6-4, 6-4 Thursday and set up a third-round showdown at the US Open against mercurial Australian Nick Kyrgios.

The 37-year-old Federer, a five-time champion at this hard-court Grand Slam event, seemed to be off to the races when he broke Paire's serve in the fifth game to take a 3-2 lead, but Paire got the service break back and then proceeded to grab a 5-4 advantage.