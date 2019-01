Roger Federer of Switzerland in action against Taylor Fritz of the USA during their round three men's singles match at the Australian Open Grand Slam tennis tournament in Melbourne, Australia, Jan 18, 2019. EPA-EFE/HAMISH BLAIR AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Swiss tennis star Roger Federer (3) defeated the American Taylor Fritz by a comfortable 6-2, 7-5, 6-2 in less than an hour and a half in the third round men's singles match at the Australian Open on Friday.

The early stages of the match seemed to predict a comfortable course for the reigning champion in Melbourne Park, who had to sweat it out more against Daniel Evans in his previous match which he eventually won 7-6, 7-6, 6-3.