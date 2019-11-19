Switzerland's Roger Federer, regarded by many as the greatest men's tennis player of all time, said Monday ahead of an exhibition match against Germany's Alexander Zverev in the Argentine capital that he is always striving to improve and believes that is still possible even at age 38.
"I didn't know if I was still going to be playing. I predicted that I wasn't going to be playing anymore at 38, 39, and here I am," Federer said at a joint press conference with Zverev at a hotel in Buenos Aires's Puerto Madero neighborhood.