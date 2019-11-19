Swiss great Roger Federer (L) and Germany's Alexander Zverev attend a press conference in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on Nov. 18, 2019. Federer will face Zverev in an exhibition match on Nov. 20, 2019. EPA-EFE/Juan Ignacio Roncoroni

Swiss great Roger Federer takes part in a press conference in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on Nov. 18, 2019. Federer will face Germany's Alexander Zverev in an exhibition match on Nov. 20, 2019. EPA-EFE/Juan Ignacio Roncoroni

Swiss great Roger Federer (L) and Germany's Alexander Zverev pose during a press conference in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on Nov. 18, 2019. Federer will face Zverev in an exhibition match on Nov. 20, 2019. EPA-EFE/Juan Ignacio Roncoroni

Switzerland's Roger Federer, regarded by many as the greatest men's tennis player of all time, said Monday ahead of an exhibition match against Germany's Alexander Zverev in the Argentine capital that he is always striving to improve and believes that is still possible even at age 38.

"I didn't know if I was still going to be playing. I predicted that I wasn't going to be playing anymore at 38, 39, and here I am," Federer said at a joint press conference with Zverev at a hotel in Buenos Aires's Puerto Madero neighborhood.