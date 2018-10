Switzerland's Roger Federer hits a shot to Australia's Nick Kyrgios during the US Open at the USTA National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows, New York, on Sept. 1, 2018. EFE-EPA/FILE/BRIAN HIRSCHFELD

Defending champion Roger Federer of Switzerland battled on Wednesday to defeat Russian Daniil Medvedev 6-4, 4-6, 6-4 in the second round of the Shanghai Masters and is set to play the next round against Spain's Roberto Bautista Agut.

The Swiss star, world No. 2, survived a difficult match that lasted for one hour and 52 minutes, in the end beating his Russian opponent, world No. 22.