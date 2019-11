Swiss tennis superstar Roger Federer (L) and Germany's Alexander Zverev (R) participate in a press conference on Nov. 24, 2019, in Mitad del Mundo, Ecuador, the home of the Monument to the Equator. EPA-EFE/Jose Jacome

Swiss tennis superstar Roger Federer (L) and Germany's Alexander Zverev (R) pose for photographers on Nov. 24, 2019, on a "mini-court" in Mitad del Mundo, Ecuador, the home of the Monument to the Equator. EPA-EFE/Jose Jacome

Swiss tennis superstar Roger Federer (L) and Germany's Alexander Zverev (R) play on a "mini-court" in Mitad del Mundo, Ecuador, the home of the Monument to the Equator, on Nov. 24, 2019. EPA-EFE/Jose Jacome

Swiss great Roger Federer received a big welcome on Sunday from his fans in Mitad del Mundo, Ecuador, the home of the Monument to the Equator, where he and Germany's Alexander Zverev played on a "mini-court" set up right on the imaginary line that divides the planet into two hemispheres.

The 38-year-old Federer and the 22-year-old Zverev are on a short tour of Latin America that includes exhibition matches in Argentina, Chile and Mexico.