Roger Federer, the world No. 3, rallied to beat Croatia's Borna Coric 2-6, 6-4, 7-6 (9-7) Thursday in the round of 16 at the Italian Open, where the Swiss great pulled off a monumental comeback in the third set tiebreaker on what is arguably not his best surface.

"The first set was really difficult, for me at least. I really struggled to see the ball. There was a lot of shade on the court and he did well, he's a very steady player. I couldn't chase the lines very well, so I couldn't hit any winners, but I really tried to play in a way where I was not going to just lose it. I gave him a chance to win, and he didn't, so I took it at the end," Federer said.