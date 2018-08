Yoshihito Nishioka of Japan hits a return to Roger Federer of Switzerland on the second day of the US Open Tennis Championships the USTA National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows, New York, USA, 28 August 2018. The US Open runs from 27 August through 09 September. EPA-EFE/JUSTIN LANE

Swiss tennis player Roger Federer, second seed, started his US Open appearance with an overwhelming win against Japan's Yoshihito Nishioka 6-2, 6-2, 6-4 and moves on to the second round.

Federer, 37, winner of five consecutive US Open, will have as next opponent Frenchman Benoit Paire, who defeated Austrian Dennis Novak 7-6 (6), 3-6, 7-5 and 7-6 (5).