Tomas Berdych (L) of the Czech Republic celebrates winning his first round match against Alex de Minaur (R) of Australia at the Australian Open tennis tournament, in Melbourne, Victoria, Australia, Jan. 16, 2018. EPA-EFE/LUKAS COCH

Roger Federer (L) of Switzerland is contragulated by Aljaz Bedene (R) of Slovenia after winning their first round match at the Australian Open Grand Slam tennis tournament in Melbourne, Australia, Jan. 16, 2018. EPA-EFE/TRACEY NEARMY

Roger Federer of Switzerland celebrates after winning his first round match against Aljaz Bedene of Slovenia at the Australian Open Grand Slam tennis tournament in Melbourne, Australia, Jan. 16, 2018. EPA-EFE/JOE CASTRO

Defending champion Roger Federer on Tuesday started his campaign at the Australian Open with an easy 6-3, 6-4, 6-3 win over Aljaz Bedene of Slovenia.

The 36-year-old Swiss star started in a strong fashion winning the first 13 points in a row, taking an hour and 39 minutes to advance into the tournament's second round.