Roger Federer of Switzerland reacts after winning against Lorenzo Sonego of Italy during their men's first round match during the French Open tennis tournament at Roland Garros in Paris, France, May 26, 2019. EPA-EFE/JULIEN DE ROSA

Roger Federer of Switzerland reacts after winning against Lorenzo Sonego of Italy during their men's first round match during the French Open tennis tournament at Roland Garros in Paris, France, May 26, 2019. EPA-EFE/JULIEN DE ROSA

Lorenzo Sonego of Italy plays Roger Federer of Switzerland during their men's first round match during the French Open tennis tournament at Roland Garros in Paris, France, May 26, 2019. EPA-EFE/JULIEN DE ROSA

Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece plays Maximilian Marterer of Germany during their men's first round match during the French Open tennis tournament at Roland Garros in Paris, France, May 26, 2019. EPA-EFE/JULIEN DE ROSA

Maximilian Marterer of Germany plays Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece during their men's first round match during the French Open tennis tournament at Roland Garros in Paris, France, May 26, 2019. EPA-EFE/JULIEN DE ROSA

Hugo Dellien of Bolivia in action during his quarter final match against Alexander Zverev of Germany at the Geneva Open tennis tournament in Geneva, Switzerland, May 23, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/MARTIAL TREZZINI

Marin Cilic of Croatia plays Thomas Fabbiano of Italy during their men's first round match during the French Open tennis tournament at Roland Garros in Paris, France, May 26, 2019. EPA-EFE/CAROLINE BLUMBERG