Roger Federer on Thursday marked his return to the 2019 Italian Open tennis tournament with a solid win over Joao Sousa in the second round, while Fernando Verdasco battled back to stun Dominic Thiem.
Switzerland's Federer, the four-time finalist at the clay-court ATP Masters 1,000 event, took one hour and 21 minutes to edge Sousa, 6-4, 6-3, extending his head-to-head record against the Portuguese player to 2-0, following Federer's win at the 2016 Gerry Weber Open contested on grass in the German city of Halle.