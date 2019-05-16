Dominic Thiem of Austria reacts during his men's singles match against Fernando Verdasco of Spain at the Italian Open tennis tournament in Rome, Italy, May 16, 2019. EPA-EFE/RICCARDO ANTIMIANI

Fernando Verdasco of Spain in action during his men's singles match against Dominic Thiem of Austria at the Italian Open tennis tournament in Rome, Italy, May 16, 2019.

Joao Sousa of Portugal in action during his men's singles match against Roger Federer of Switzerland at the Italian Open tennis tournament in Rome, Italy, May 16, 2019.

Roger Federer of Switzerland in action during his men's singles match against Joao Sousa of Portugal at the Italian Open tennis tournament in Rome, Italy, May 16, 2019.

Roger Federer on Thursday marked his return to the 2019 Italian Open tennis tournament with a solid win over Joao Sousa in the second round, while Fernando Verdasco battled back to stun Dominic Thiem.

Switzerland's Federer, the four-time finalist at the clay-court ATP Masters 1,000 event, took one hour and 21 minutes to edge Sousa, 6-4, 6-3, extending his head-to-head record against the Portuguese player to 2-0, following Federer's win at the 2016 Gerry Weber Open contested on grass in the German city of Halle.