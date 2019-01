Roger Federer of Switzerland in action during the men's singles match between Switzerland and Greece on day 6 of the Hopman Cup tennis tournament at RAC Arena in Perth, Australia, Jan. 3, 2019. EPA-EFE/TONY MCDONOUGH

Roger Federer of Switzerland reacts during the men's singles match between Switzerland and Greece on day 6 of the Hopman Cup tennis tournament at RAC Arena in Perth, Australia, Jan. 3, 2019. EPA-EFE/TONY MCDONOUGH

Roger Federer on Thursday sent Switzerland into the Hopman Cup final for the second consecutive year after prevailing over Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas 7-6(5), 7-6(4).

The Swiss tennis great took 93 minutes to stop Greece progressing to the final round and end its bid for the title.