Roger Federer of Switzerland in action during his semifinal match against Denis Kudla from the USA at the ATP Halle Open tennis tournament in Halle Westfalen, Germany, on June 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/SASCHA STEINBACH

Denis Kudla from the USA in action during his semifinal match against Roger Federer of Switzerland at the ATP Halle Open tennis tournament in Halle Westfalen, Germany, on June 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/SASCHA STEINBACH

Defending champion Roger Federer of Switzerland on Saturday defeated the United States' Denis Kudla 7-6 (7-1), 7-5 to qualify for his 12th Halle Open final, where he is looking to claim his 10th title at the German tournament.

Federer, world No. 1, needed one hour and 27 minutes to beat Kudla, world No. 109, making his 20th consecutive grass-court win.