Roger Federer of Switzerland in action against Andreas Seppi of Italy during their semi final match of the ABN Amro World Tennis Tournament in Rotterdam, Netherlands, Feb. 17, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/KOEN SUYK

Roger Federer of Switzerland celebrates after defeating Grigor Dimitrov of Bulgaria in their final match of the ABN Amro World Tennis Tournament in Rotterdam, Netherlands, Feb. 18, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/KOEN SUYK

Switzerland's Roger Federer stayed on top of the men's Association of Tennis Professionals world singles rankings released on Monday with 10,105 points, ahead of Spain's Rafael Nadal.

Federer, the 20-time Grand Slam champion reclaimed the number one position for the first time since Oct. 29, 2012 last week when he overtook Nadal following his victory at the Rotterdam Open.