Novak Djokovic of Serbia in action against David Goffin of Belgium during their quarter final match for the Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis Club, in London, Britain, 10 July 2019. EFE/EPA/NIC BOTHMA

David Goffin of Belgium in action against Novak Djokovic of Serbia during their quarter final match for the Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis Club, in London, Britain, 10 July 2019. EFE/EPA/NIC BOTHMA

Novak Djokovic of Serbia in action against David Goffin of Belgium during their quarter final match for the Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis Club, in London, Britain, 10 July 2019. EFE/EPA/ANDY RAIN

Novak Djokovic of Serbia celebrates winning against David Goffin of Belgium during their quarter final match for the Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis Club, in London, Britain, 10 July 2019. EFE/EPA/ANDY RAIN

Roger Federer of Switzerland in action against Kei Nishikori of Japan in the Wimbledon quarterfinals, a match played at the All England Lawn Tennis Club in London, United Kingdom, on July 10, 2019. EPA-EFE/NIC BOTHMA

Kei Nishikori of Japan in action against Roger Federer of Switzerland during their Wimbledon quarterfinal match at the All England Lawn Tennis Club in London, United Kingdom, on July 10, 2019. EPA-EFE/ANDY RAIN

Rafael Nadal of Spain celebrates his win over Sam Querrey of the United States in in the Wimbledon quarterfinals, a match played at the All England Lawn Tennis Club in London, United Kingdom, on July 10, 2019. EPA-EFE/FACUNDO ARRIZABALAGA

Rafael Nadal of Spain hits a forehand volley during his Wimbledon men's singles quarterfinal match against American Sam Querrey at the All England Lawn Tennis Club in London, United Kingdom, on July 10, 2019. EPA-EFE/FACUNDO ARRIZABALAGA

Guido Pella of Argentina plays Roberto Bautista Agut of Spain in their quarter final match during the Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis Club, in London, Britain, 10 July 2019. EFE/EPA/FACUNDO ARRIZABALAGA

Roberto Bautista Agut of Spain celebrates his win over Guido Pella of Argentina in their quarter final match during the Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis Club, in London, Britain, 10 July 2019. EFE/EPA/FACUNDO ARRIZABALAGA

Roger Federer of Switzerland celebrates his victory over Kei Nishikori of Japan in the Wimbledon quarterfinals, a match played at the All England Lawn Tennis Club in London, United Kingdom, on July 10, 2019. EPA-EFE/NIC BOTHMA

Roger Federer rallied from a set down to defeat Kei Nishikori 4-6, 6-1, 6-4, 6-4 on Wednesday and set up a showdown in the Wimbledon semifinals against arch-rival Rafael Nadal, a contest that will be their first at the Cathedral of Tennis since the epic 2008 men's singles final.

Nadal also struggled in the early going of his quarterfinal match Wednesday against American Sam Querrey before finding a higher gear to win 7-5, 6-2, 6-2.