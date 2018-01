Gasquet of France celebrates after winning his second round match against Lorenzo Sonego of Italy at the Australian Open Grand Slam tennis tournament in Melbourne, Australia, Jan. 18, 2018. EPA-EFE/MARK CRISTINO

Roger Federer (R) of Switzerland is congratulated by Jan-Lennard Struff (L) of Germany after winning their second round match at the Australian Open Grand Slam tennis tournament in Melbourne, Australia, Jan. 18, 2018. EPA-EFE/MAST IRHAM

Roger Federer of Switzerland celebrates after winning his second round match against Jan-Lennard Struff of Germany at the Australian Open Grand Slam tennis tournament in Melbourne, Australia, Jan. 18, 2018. EPA-EFE/DEAN LEWINS

Defending champion Roger Federer on Thursday cruised into the Australian Open third round after beating Germany's Jan-Lennard Struff 6-4, 6-4, 7-6(7-4).

In one hour and 55 minutes, the 36-year-old Swiss secured his victory over world No.55 Struff, paving the way for his sixth Australian Open title that would make him a Grand Slam champion for the 20th time.