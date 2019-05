Spanish tennis player David Ferrer (C) is applauded by several comrades, including Swiss Roger Federer (L) and Spaniard Rafael Nadal (2-R), and Spanish tennis legend Manolo Santana (R), during an event to pay a tribute to Ferrer at the Mutua Madrid Open tennis tournament at Caja Magica tennis complex, in Madrid, Spain, May 5, 2019. EPA-EFE/CHEMA MOYA

Switzerland tennis great Roger Federer said Sunday at a press conference before starting his first Madrid Open campaign in four years that he has respect for Spain's David Ferrer, who is set to retire after participating in the upcoming tournament.

"I am a big admirer of his (Ferrer's) work ethic and personality. Of course also his success, but the person comes first and the guy has been so solid for the past 20 years," Federer said.