Switzerland's Roger Federer celebrates after defeating countryman Stan Wawrinka in the final of the 2017 BNP Paribas Open at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden in Indian Wells, California, on March 19, 2017. EPA-EFE/LARRY W. SMITH

Swiss world No. 1 Roger Federer is getting ready to defend his title at the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, California, where the field is notable for the absences of Spain's Rafael Nadal, Switzerland's Stanislas Wawrinka, France's Jo-Wilfried Tsonga and France's Richard Gasquet.

The 36-year-old Federer, who has won the event in the California desert five times, is defending 1,000 ranking points in the Coachella Valley, where he defeated Wawrinka in last year's championship match 6-4, 7-5.