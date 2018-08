Stan Wawrinka of Switzerland in action against Roger Federer of Switzerland in their quarterfinal match in the Western and Southern Open tennis tournament at the Lindner Family Tennis Center in Mason, Ohio, USA, 17 August 2018. EPA-EFE/TANNEN MAURY

Roger Federer of Switzerland in action against Stan Wawrinka of Switzerland in their quarterfinal match in the Western and Southern Open tennis tournament at the Lindner Family Tennis Center in Mason, Ohio, USA, 17 August 2018. EPA-EFE/TANNEN MAURY

Roger Federer of Switzerland serves against Stan Wawrinka of Switzerland in their quarterfinal match in the Western and Southern Open tennis tournament at the Lindner Family Tennis Center in Mason, Ohio, USA, 17 August 2018. EPA-EFE/TANNEN MAURY

Switzerland's Roger Federer, second seeded, pulled off a tough win on Friday against compatriot Stan Wawrinka, who snatched the first set, to qualify for the semi-finals of the Cincinnati Masters 1000.

Federer, who has won the title in Cincinnati seven times, will now face Belgium's David Goffin, who pulled off a surprise win against Argentina's Juan Martin del Potro, fourth seeded.