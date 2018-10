Switzerland's Roger Federer reacts during his final match against Romania's Marius Copil at the Swiss Indoors tennis tournament at the St. Jakobshalle in Basel, Switzerland, on Sunday, Oct. 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/ALEXANDRA WEY

Romania's Marius Copil reacts during his final match against Switzerland's Roger Federer at the Swiss Indoors tennis tournament at the St. Jakobshalle in Basel, Switzerland, on Sunday, Oct. 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/ALEXANDRA WEY

Switzerland's Roger Federer during the victory ceremony after winning the final against Romania's Marius Copil at the Swiss Indoors tennis tournament at the St. Jakobshalle in Basel, Switzerland, on Sunday, Oct. 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/Georgios Kefalas

Swiss tennis great Roger Federer on Sunday had to fight back to beat an in-form Marius Copil of Romania 7-6 (7-5), 6-4, earning his ninth Swiss Indoor title.

World No. 93 Copil was close to pulling off another upset, having just sealed the biggest wins of his career earlier this week at the expense of world No. 6 Marin Cilic of Croatia and world No. 5 Alexander Zverev of Germany.