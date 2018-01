Tomas Berdych of the Czech Republic waves as he departs the court after being defeated in his match againstSwitzerland's Roger Federer at the Australian Open Grand Slam tennis tournament in Melbourne, Australia, Jan. 24, 2018. EPA-EFE/LUKAS COCH

Defending champion Roger Federer of Switzerland on Wednesday advanced to the Australian Open semifinals for the 14th time, defeating Tomas Berdych of the Czech Republic 7-6 (7-1), 6-3, 6-4.

Before he can proceed to his 30th final match in a Grand Slam, however, Federer will have to take on South Korea's Heyon Chung, age 21, who came out of nowhere to dispatch Serbian star Novak Djokovic in the round of 16.