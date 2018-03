Filip Krajinovic of Serbia in action against Roger Federer of Switzerland during the BNP Paribas Open at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden in Indian Wells, California, USA, 12 March 2018. EPA-EFE/PAUL BUCK

Roger Federer of Switzerland in action against Filip Krajinovic of Serbia during the BNP Paribas Open at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden in Indian Wells, California, USA, 12 March 2018. EPA-EFE/RAY ACEVEDO

Roger Federer of Switzerland tosses the ball for a serve against Filip Krajinovic of Serbia during the BNP Paribas Open at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden in Indian Wells, California, USA, 12 March 2018. EPA-EFE/RAY ACEVEDO

Roger Federer of Switzerland in action against Filip Krajinovic of Serbia during the BNP Paribas Open at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden in Indian Wells, California, USA, 12 March 2018. EPA-EFE/RAY ACEVEDO

Roger Federer of Switzerland in action against Filip Krajinovic of Serbia during the BNP Paribas Open at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden in Indian Wells, California, USA, 12 March 2018. EPA-EFE/PAUL BUCK

The Swiss Roger Federer, world number one, reached the round of 16 of the Indian Wells' Masters 1000 tournament on Monday, easily winning against the Serbian Filip Krajinovic, the 25th seeded, in two sets and 58 minutes.

Federer, five times winner of this tournament and defender of the title, invested less than an hour to win by 6-2 and 6-1 against the number 28 in the world.