Switzerland's Roger Federer celebrates his win over Italy's Matteo Berrettini in the fourth round at Wimbledon in London, England, on July 8, 2019. EPA-EFE/NIC BOTHMA

Switzerland's Roger Federer hits a backhand to Italy's Matteo Berrettini during their fourth-round match at Wimbledon in London, England, on July 8, 2019. EPA-EFE/NIC BOTHMA

Switzerland's Roger Federer celebrates his win over Italy's Matteo Berrettini in the fourth round at Wimbledon in London, England, on July 8, 2019. EPA-EFE/NIC BOTHMA

Switzerland's Roger Federer rolled to a 6-1, 6-2, 6-2 win over Italy's Matteo Berrettini on Monday, booking a quarterfinals spot at Wimbledon for the 17th time in his storied career.

"I've got into a great groove and today I was able to read his serve, get returns back in and take control from the baseline," the 37-year-old Federer said.