Roger Federer of Switzerland acknowledges the crowd after defeating Federico Delbonis of Argentina during the BNP Paribas Open at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden in Indian Wells, California, USA, Mar. 11, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/JOHN G. MABANGLO

Switzerland's Roger Federer returned to top spot in the men's Association of Tennis Professionals world singles rankings released on Monday after he won his 98th career title in Germany.

The 20-time Grand Slam champion overtook Spain's Rafael Nadal as world number one with a 6-4, 7-6(3) victory over Canada's Milos Raonic in Stuttgart Open on Sunday.