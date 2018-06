Switzerland's Roger Federer in action during his round of 16 match on 21 June 2018 against Benoit Paire of France at the Gerry Weber Open, a grass-court tournament in Halle, Germany. EPA-EFE/SASCHA STEINBACH

France's Benoit Paire in action during his round of 16 match on 21 June 2018 against Swiss great Roger Federer at the Gerry Weber Open in Halle, Germany. EPA-EFE/SASCHA STEINBACH

Switzerland's Roger Federer celebrates after narrowly winning his round of 16 match on 21 June 2018 against France's Benoit Paire at the Gerry Weber Open, a grass-court event in Halle, Germany. EPA-EFE/SASCHA STEINBACH

Swiss tennis great Roger Federer saved two match points in a narrow 6-3, 3-6, 7-6 (9-7) second-round victory Thursday over Benoit Paire at the Gerry Weber Open, a Wimbledon tune-up tournament held in Halle, Germany.

The world No. 1, who needs to successfully defend his title at this grass-court event to stay atop the ATP rankings, seemed to be on his way out of the tournament in the third-set tiebreaker.