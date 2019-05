Gael Monfils of France in action against Roger Federer of Switzerland during their third round match of the Mutua Madrid Open tennis tournament at the Caja Magica complex in Madrid, Spain, May 9, 2019. EPA-EFE/Kiko Huesca

Switzerland's tennis giant Roger Federer edged Thursday a hard-fought 6-0, 4-6, 7-6 (7-3) win over Frenchman Gael Monfils, advancing to the 2019 Madrid Open quarterfinals for the ninth time in his career.

Federer, a three-time champion and five-time finalist at Madrid, was about to be eliminated in the third set but managed to save two match points in the 12th game and eventually eke out his 1,200th career win.