Swiss tennis great Roger Federer signs autographs during US Open Media Day at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows, New York, USA, on Aug. 23, 2019. Main-draw action at the US Open begins on Aug. 26. EPA-EFE/JUSTIN LANE

Swiss tennis great Roger Federer talks with reporters during US Open Media Day at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows, New York, USA, on Aug. 23, 2019. Main-draw action at the US Open begins on Aug. 26. EPA-EFE/JUSTIN LANE

Swiss tennis great Roger Federer talks with reporters during US Open Media Day at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows, New York, USA, on Aug. 23, 2019. Main-draw action at the US Open begins on Aug. 26. EPA-EFE/JUSTIN LANE

Swiss tennis great Roger Federer said Friday he has high hopes heading into the US Open, noting that his form and fitness are the best they have been in several years.

The 38-year-old five-time champion has not won this hard-court Grand Slam event since 2008, but he reached the final in 2015 and is on the shortlist of title favorites once again this year.