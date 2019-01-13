Roger Federer of Switzerland in action during a training session ahead of the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne, Australia, Jan. 13, 2019. EPA-EFE/RITCHIE TONGO

Roger Federer of Switzerland gestures during a press conference prior to the Australian Open Grand Slam tennis tournament in Melbourne, Australia, Jan. 13, 2019. EPA-EFE/MAST IRHAM

Defending champion Roger Federer on Sunday said his opponents will need to play well to beat him during the upcoming Australian Open, the first grand slam of the year.

Federer is seeded third, behind Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal.