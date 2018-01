Roger Federer of Switzerland during a press conference ahead of the Australian Open Grand Slam tennis tournament in Melbourne, Australia, Jan. 14, 2018. EPA-EFE/MARK CRISTINO

Swiss tennis great Roger Federer on Sunday shrugged off being labeled the favorite to win the upcoming Australian Open, where he is set to defend the title he earned the previous year.

Last season, the 36-year-old Federer came back from injury to win the 2017 Australian Open and Wimbledon, among other titles, bringing his impressive Grand Slam tally to a record-extending 19 titles.