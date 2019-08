Damir Dzumhur of Bosnia and Herzegovina serves to Roger Federer of Switzerland on Aug. 28, 2019, during their second-round US Open match in Flushing Meadows, New York. EPA-EFE/RAY STUBBLEBINE

Roger Federer of Switzerland hits a backhand volley during his second-round US Open match on Aug. 28, 2019, against Damir Dzumhur of Bosnia and Herzegovina. EPA-EFE/PETER FOLEY

Roger Federer of Switzerland hits a return during his second-round US Open match on Aug. 28, 2019, against Damir Dzumhur of Bosnia and Herzegovina in Flushing Meadows, New York. EPA-EFE/PETER FOLEY

Roger Federer of Switzerland reacts after defeating Damir Dzumhur of Bosnia and Herzegovina in US Open second-round action on Aug. 28, 2019, in Flushing Meadows, New York. EPA-EFE/RAY STUBBLEBINE

Roger Federer overcame a first-set hiccup before booking a spot in the US Open third round with a 3-6, 6-2, 6-3, 6-4 victory here Wednesday over Bosnia's Damir Dzumhur.

The 38-year-old Swiss great was one of just a few players to wrap up victories on a rainy Wednesday afternoon that forced organizers of this Grand Slam tennis tournament to cancel the day session for all matches on the outer courts.