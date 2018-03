Juan Martin Del Potro of Argentina (L) and Roger Federer of Switzerland (R) meet at the net following their BNP Paribas Open men's final at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden in Indian Wells, California, USA, Mar. 18, 2018. EPA-EFE/PAUL BUCK

Juan Martin Del Potro of Argentina hoist the trophy during the BNP Paribas Open Finals ceremony after defeating Roger Federer of Switzerland at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden in Indian Wells, California, USA, Mar. 18, 2018. EPA-EFE/JOHN G. MABANGLO

Juan Martin Del Potro from Argentina celebrates after defeating Roger Federer from Switzerland in their finals match the BNP Paribas Open at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden in Indian Wells, California, USA, Mar. 18, 2018. EPA-EFE/JOHN G. MABANGLO

Switzerland's Roger Federer remained in the number one spot in the men's Association of Tennis Professionals world singles rankings released on Monday with 9,660 points.

Argentina's Juan Martin Del Potro jumped to sixth place after he stunned Federer 6-4, 6-7 (8), 7-6 (2) to win his first Indian Wells title on Sunday.