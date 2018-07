Slovakia's Lukas Lacko hits a forehand to Switzerland's Roger Federer during their second round match at Wimbledon in London, England, on July 4, 2018. EPA-EFE/SEAN DEMPSEY

Switzerland's Roger Federer serves to Slovakia's Lukas Lacko during their second round match at Wimbledon in London, England, on July 4, 2018. EPA-EFE/SEAN DEMPSEY

Switzerland's Roger Federer celebrates after beating Slovakia's Lukas Lacko in a second round match at Wimbledon in London, England, on July 4, 2018. EPA-EFE/SEAN DEMPSEY

Wimbledon top seed Roger Federer of Switzerland knocked out Slovakia's Lukas Lacko 6-4, 6-4, 6-1 on Wednesday, storming into the tournament's third round without having given up a set so far.

The world No. 2 needed just one hour and 30 minutes to beat Lacko, world No. 73.